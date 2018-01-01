Welcome to the POLITICO Playbook Election Challenge
Election fever is upon us, and Washington is abuzz with campaign scoops, gossip, and hype. The competitive juices are flowing among campaign strategists and candidates alike as we enter the final sprint.
We’ve worked with POLITICO’s expert polling, campaign, and interactive teams to determine 25 House, Senate, and gubernatorial races across the country that could determine which party is victorious in November.
Think you know better than the talking heads on cable news? Look into your crystal ball, cut through the hype, and put your punditry skills to the test against the smartest political minds in the country by picking the winning candidates in the first ever Playbook Election Challenge.
Pick the winners in some of most competitive House, Senate, and gubernatorial races. After making your choices in each race, answer three tie-breaker questions. Selections can be made anytime between now and Election Day—November 6, at 6 AM, EST.
We reward early (and accurate) insight. The earlier you correctly pick the winning candidate, the higher your score! So get those picks in the moment you think the outcome is clear. But what if the race dynamics change after you've submitted your picks? No sweat! You can change strategy and update your selections until the close of the contest, but submissions are time-stamped and adjusted to your most recent update (eliminating your early voting bonus). Check back in to see updated results in real time and share the latest results of your favorite races on social media in the runup to Election Day.
The top three Playbook Election Challenge winners will receive great prizes, post-election recognition in the Playbook AM and PM newsletters and our Audio Briefing, and a lifetime of bragging rights.
